ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):A literary session on “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): Educational and Cultural Connectivity” would be held on April 20 at Pak China Frienship Centre.

The literary session would be presided by Shamsul Mulk, former Chairman WAPDA. Renowned scholars including Dr. Safdar Ali Shah Director General CPEC HEC, Dr. Talat Shabeer Director China Pakistan Study Centre Institute of Strategic Studies and Muhammad Muddasar would be the panelists of the literary session, said a press release.

Naveed Amaan’s book ‘Pin Point’ would also be unveiled during the literary session. Darkhashan Batool would give her presentation on CPEC while Syeda ur Rain would present her paper on the songs and music regarding CPEC.

The session would be hosted by Hamayun Iqbal Shami, Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum.

CPEC is one of the vital projects which would bring economic stability in the country.

The literary discussions aimed to elaborate in details the cultural and literary connectivity between the two times tested friendly countries Pakistan and China.