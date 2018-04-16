National 
Views: 137

LG by-election on April 17

Posted By: Uploader

PESHAWAR, Apr 16 (APP):The Public Relation Department of
KP Election Commission here Monday informed that by-election of local bodies
would be held on Tuesday due to low percentage of votes cast by the female
voters.
It said the turnout of female voters remained low from the
prescribed percentage owing to which re-election of local bodies at different
polling stations of district Swat, Buner, Lower Dir and Upper Dir would be held
on Tuesday, April 17.
Polling would start at 08:00 in the morning and continue till 04:00 p.m.
It is for the third time that elections being conducted in
these constituencies owing to low percentage of votes cast by the female
voters.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links