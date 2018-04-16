LG by-election on April 17

PESHAWAR, Apr 16 (APP):The Public Relation Department of

KP Election Commission here Monday informed that by-election of local bodies

would be held on Tuesday due to low percentage of votes cast by the female

voters.

It said the turnout of female voters remained low from the

prescribed percentage owing to which re-election of local bodies at different

polling stations of district Swat, Buner, Lower Dir and Upper Dir would be held

on Tuesday, April 17.

Polling would start at 08:00 in the morning and continue till 04:00 p.m.

It is for the third time that elections being conducted in

these constituencies owing to low percentage of votes cast by the female

voters.