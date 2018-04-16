PESHAWAR, Apr 16 (APP):The Public Relation Department of
KP Election Commission here Monday informed that by-election of local bodies
would be held on Tuesday due to low percentage of votes cast by the female
voters.
It said the turnout of female voters remained low from the
prescribed percentage owing to which re-election of local bodies at different
polling stations of district Swat, Buner, Lower Dir and Upper Dir would be held
on Tuesday, April 17.
Polling would start at 08:00 in the morning and continue till 04:00 p.m.
It is for the third time that elections being conducted in
these constituencies owing to low percentage of votes cast by the female
voters.
LG by-election on April 17
