Legendary Hollywood comedian, actor Jerry Lewis dies

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (APP): Jerry Lewis, the legendary Hollywood character

actor and comedian, has died, it was announced Sunday. He was 91.

The multi-faceted star was arguably best known as the funnier half of

slapstick comedy duo ‘Martin and Lewis’, which he formed with singer/actor Dean Martin. The two talents began their partnership at the legendary 500 Club in Atlantic City in 1946 before hitting the big time at New York City’s Copacabana Club.