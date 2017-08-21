NEW YORK, Aug 20 (APP): Jerry Lewis, the legendary Hollywood character
actor and comedian, has died, it was announced Sunday. He was 91.
The multi-faceted star was arguably best known as the funnier half of
slapstick comedy duo ‘Martin and Lewis’, which he formed with singer/actor Dean Martin. The two talents began their partnership at the legendary 500 Club in Atlantic City in 1946 before hitting the big time at New York City’s Copacabana Club.
Legendary Hollywood comedian, actor Jerry Lewis dies
NEW YORK, Aug 20 (APP): Jerry Lewis, the legendary Hollywood character