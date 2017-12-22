LCCI president says regulatory duty issue to be resolved soon

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Malik Tahir Javaid has said that high government functionaries have given assurance regarding resolution of Regulatory Duty on imports issue.

The LCCI president was talking to a buinessmen delegation

at the LCCI here on Friday.

He said that he had important meetings with Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PM Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhter, Federal Minister for Industries & Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman FBR & Member Customs FBR Zahid Khokhar and demanded total withdrawal of Regulatory Duty on imports.

“Good news is that they had, in principal, agreed to move

in favour of business community,” he added.

Malik Tahir said that the LCCI was active from the very

first day on Regulatory Duty and meeting the people sitting on the

helm of affairs and informing them that RD on various essential

items including raw materials would harm the economy, which

is already under pressure due to rupee devaluation, heavy

borrowing, high trade deficit and poor ranking in ease of

doing business.

He said that since various imported raw materials are

being used in the local industries for manufacturing and

exporting of goods, therefore Regulatory Duty on these

important inputs would add to the miseries of export-oriented

industries. Resultantly, he said, exports would continue

to sink.

The LCCI president said that principally Regulatory Duty

is imposed on such products where local industry needs

protection.

The LCCI understands that protection of local industry is

important for any state as it provides employment opportunities

and contribute size able amount of revenue to national exchequer.

He said that if Regulatory Duty is not withdrawn totally

it would also adversely affect the industrial sector. On the

other hand it would open flood gate of smuggling and under

invoicing that are already causing huge financial loss to the

national kitty.

The LCCI president said that positive response from the

high officials is a good omen and hopefully Regulatory Duty

would be withdrawn totally until and unless genuine

reservations of business community are addressed.