Last rain spell of April likely from Friday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Last rain spell of April with

thunderstorm and gusty winds is likely to hit several parts of the

country from Friday which would continue till Saturday evening.

Rain-thunderstorm along with gusty winds is expected at a

scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan,

Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad divisions, FATA,

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

While duststorm/gusty winds are also expected to blow in

Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions during this time duration.

While hot weather to grip other parts, an official of Met

office Imran Ahmed Sidduqui told APP.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country

during next 24 hours. A shallow westerly is likely to enter upper

parts of the country.

In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts

of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm along with gusty winds

occurred at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad

divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during the said time remained Kashmir:

Rawalakot 12mm, Kotli 02mm, Muzaffarabad 01mm, KP: Kakul 03mm,

Balakot 02mm, Punjab: Mangla 02mm, Murree, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh

01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were

Sh.Benazirabad 45øC, Sukkar 44øC, Larkana, Padidan, Dadu, Sibbi,

Jacobabad 43øC, Turbat, Sukrand, R.Y.Khan, Rohri 42øC, Multan

39øC, Hyderabad 38øC, Lahore 38øC, Faisalabad 37øC, Peshawar 36øC,

Islamabad 33øC, Karachi 33øC, Quetta 31øC, Chitral 28øC,

Muzaffarabad 27øC, Dir 25øC, Gilgit 23øC, Murree 21øC, Skardu

20øC.

Pollen count was 380/m3 of air during this time.