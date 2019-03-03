LAHORE, Mar 3 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the eight Pakistan-leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

This late change, caused due to a situation beyond the PCB’s

control, has also resulted in a tweak to the Pakistan-leg matches,

which will now commence from 9 March with all eight matches to be

played in as many days.

The decision has been made following the delayed opening of the

Lahore airspace for commercial flights, which has created substantial operational and logistical challenges relating to the delivery of the three Lahore matches, which were originally scheduled for 9, 10 and

12 March.