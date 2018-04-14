KP U-23 Abbottabad Region Inter-District Male Games begins in scenic APS ground

PESHAWAR, Apr 14 (APP):The 3nd edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Abbottabad Region Male Games
got under way at scenic Abbottabad Public School amidst great enthusiasm
witnessed in 560 male players’ part of the mega event.
KP Minister for Higher
Education Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest on this occasion. Member
National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Azhar Khan Jadoon, Additional Deputy Commissioner
Abbottabad Yasir Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Roman Burana, DEO Abbottabad
Faiza Shafi, former Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, DSO Miss Gul Rukh, Director
Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, DSO Ahmad Zaman (Haripur), Zahir Khan (Batagram), Niaz
Muhammad Khan (Tor Ghar), Director Development Salim Raza, Organizing Secretary
Hamid Khan, Director Venues Zakir Ullah, officials and large number of
spectators were also present.
The colourful ceremony was
started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Hafiz Talha of Mansehra,
followed by a melodious Naat presented by Usman Khan. Soon after the local
school Modernage kids presented a well-prepared well-song and National Anthem.
There was melodious
atmosphere as the little kids of local schools enthralled the sitting
spectators when presented national songs, followed by a smart PT show by Govt
Comprehensive School No. 2 Abbottabad that turned the whole complexion into a
melodious one. The kids also performed well in the female Games.
There was superb
performance of traditional “Athern” by the kids of GGHS Abbottabad No. 2,
followed by the band display with melodious tones. The most thrilling was the
March Past of all the participating contingents. The school children presented
song “Ye Das Hamara Ha Isy Ham Na Sawara Ha” and Jevy Jevy Pakistan and Dil Dil
Pakistan which further toned up. The kids and presented a traditional Maya of
Hazara division.
Minister KP Higher
Education Mushtaq Ahamd Ghani along with MNA Dr. Azhar Khan Jadoon formally
announced the commencement of the Games wherein more than 650 male players are
taking part in 15 different games comprising basketball, badminton, squash, judo,
gymnastic, volleyball, table tennis, hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, tennis, tug of
war and athletics.
Soon after announcement of
the commencement of the Games, balloons, pigeons, and banners pinned with
balloons and inscribes with different sports slogans were also released in the
air. Speaking on this occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani underscored the importance
of sports activities. He said the govt is very keen to extend all out support to
the youth so that they could be able to take part in various games part of the
3rd Under-23 Games. He said legendary Imran Khan had promised to
provide playing field facilities and so far 100 grounds recently constructed
have been handed over to the Directorate of Sports KP. He said it is very
encouraging that such a huge number of male players turned up and now part of
the Games in each district of KP. He expressed the hope that with Under-23
Games opportunities would be given to the youth to show their skills.
He lauded Directorate of
Sports KP for extending proper guidance, training and coaching at the door
steps of the youth and now it up to the youth to come up and show their skills.
In his speech, MNA Dr.
Azhar Khan Jadoon also lauded the efforts being put in by Directorate of Sports
for involving more than 11000 athletes. He also announced construction of a
squash court inside the premises of APS. In the tug of war Haripur won the
final while Abbottabad got runners-up trophy. In the Tennis Abbottabad defeated
Haripur by 3-0.
In the end, the chief
guest DC Abbottabad gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and
runners-up. The winner was awarded Rs. 20,000 while the runners got Rs. 15000
cash prize.
