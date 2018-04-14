KP U-23 Abbottabad Region Inter-District Male Games begins in scenic APS ground

PESHAWAR, Apr 14 (APP):The 3nd edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Abbottabad Region Male Games

got under way at scenic Abbottabad Public School amidst great enthusiasm

witnessed in 560 male players’ part of the mega event.

KP Minister for Higher

Education Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest on this occasion. Member

National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Azhar Khan Jadoon, Additional Deputy Commissioner

Abbottabad Yasir Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Roman Burana, DEO Abbottabad

Faiza Shafi, former Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, DSO Miss Gul Rukh, Director

Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, DSO Ahmad Zaman (Haripur), Zahir Khan (Batagram), Niaz

Muhammad Khan (Tor Ghar), Director Development Salim Raza, Organizing Secretary

Hamid Khan, Director Venues Zakir Ullah, officials and large number of

spectators were also present.

The colourful ceremony was

started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Hafiz Talha of Mansehra,

followed by a melodious Naat presented by Usman Khan. Soon after the local

school Modernage kids presented a well-prepared well-song and National Anthem.

There was melodious

atmosphere as the little kids of local schools enthralled the sitting

spectators when presented national songs, followed by a smart PT show by Govt

Comprehensive School No. 2 Abbottabad that turned the whole complexion into a

melodious one. The kids also performed well in the female Games.

There was superb

performance of traditional “Athern” by the kids of GGHS Abbottabad No. 2,

followed by the band display with melodious tones. The most thrilling was the

March Past of all the participating contingents. The school children presented

song “Ye Das Hamara Ha Isy Ham Na Sawara Ha” and Jevy Jevy Pakistan and Dil Dil

Pakistan which further toned up. The kids and presented a traditional Maya of

Hazara division.

Minister KP Higher

Education Mushtaq Ahamd Ghani along with MNA Dr. Azhar Khan Jadoon formally

announced the commencement of the Games wherein more than 650 male players are

taking part in 15 different games comprising basketball, badminton, squash, judo,

gymnastic, volleyball, table tennis, hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, tennis, tug of

war and athletics.

Soon after announcement of

the commencement of the Games, balloons, pigeons, and banners pinned with

balloons and inscribes with different sports slogans were also released in the

air. Speaking on this occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani underscored the importance

of sports activities. He said the govt is very keen to extend all out support to

the youth so that they could be able to take part in various games part of the

3rd Under-23 Games. He said legendary Imran Khan had promised to

provide playing field facilities and so far 100 grounds recently constructed

have been handed over to the Directorate of Sports KP. He said it is very

encouraging that such a huge number of male players turned up and now part of

the Games in each district of KP. He expressed the hope that with Under-23

Games opportunities would be given to the youth to show their skills.

He lauded Directorate of

Sports KP for extending proper guidance, training and coaching at the door

steps of the youth and now it up to the youth to come up and show their skills.

In his speech, MNA Dr.

Azhar Khan Jadoon also lauded the efforts being put in by Directorate of Sports

for involving more than 11000 athletes. He also announced construction of a

squash court inside the premises of APS. In the tug of war Haripur won the

final while Abbottabad got runners-up trophy. In the Tennis Abbottabad defeated

Haripur by 3-0.

In the end, the chief

guest DC Abbottabad gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and

runners-up. The winner was awarded Rs. 20,000 while the runners got Rs. 15000

cash prize.