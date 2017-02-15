KP Sports Minister inaugurates international standard Qamar Zaman Squash Complex

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister Mehmood Khan along with former World Champion Qamar Zaman Wednesday inaugurated international standard Squash Complex named after Qamar Zaman at a cost of Rs. 100 million at vicinity of the Qayyum Sports Complex.

Besides him, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Deputy Secretary Sports Adil Safi, Director General Sports KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, good numbers of squash players, contactors were also present.

The Squash Complex named after former World Champion Qamar will have four international standard and one practicing squash courts with wooden floor and glass walls, hotel for 40 players and six executive rooms, washroom blocks for female and male, female and male changing areas, and a well equip mini-gymnasium covering.

The squash courts would cost Rs. 70 million, hostel Rs. 18 million and other developmental work like gymnasium, washrooms, changing area would cost 3 million. The hostel would be constructed at a covering area of 3954 feet, squash court 6426 feet, washrooms block, changing area 1260 feet. There will be overall 300 spectators facilities besides referees and media boxes.

Earlier, KP Sports Minister Mehmood Khan and Qamar Zaman formally laid foundation stone of the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex to be completed by December 2017.

Speaking on this occasion, former World Champion thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak for taken quickly decision of the construction of the much needed Squash Complex in the premises of Qayyum Sports Complex. He said with the construction of the five squash courts in Qayyum Sports Complex and two in the Nawa Khali would coup up the need of the players.

Mehmood Khan while talking to the media said that as desired by the Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Chief Minister, they have laid down the foundation stone of the construction of modern-day Squash Complex. He said efforts have been taken for provision of all out facilities to the players at their door steps and that is why a total of 36 grounds have been completed across the province.

He said the Under-23 Games at the District level has already been kicked off from Bannu and will be organized in districts, followed by KP Inter-Regional Games wherein more than 700 athletes both male and female would take part.