KP politicians, academicians term PM visit to China highly successful

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP): The politicians, leaders of business community

and academicians of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here Thursday termed the visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to the brotherly country of China and Hong Kong was highly successful and inclusive in all respect.

They said speeches delivered by Prime Minister at One Belt One Road

(OBOR) and other important forums was received well at domestic and international level that would open up new vistas of opportunities and attract foreign investment in the country.

Faud Ishaq, former President Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (KPCCI) told APP that visit of Prime Minister to the brotherly country of China was very successful as he boldly highlighted his

government reforms, importance of CPEC, a vital component of OBOR at all

the important forums and its positive impact on economy of Pakistan,

China, regional and international countries.

“OBOR initiative is very important forum, which can be used for

strengthen economic cooperation, financial integration besides promoting trade and investment in the region,” he maintained.

Faud Ishaq said OBOR has provided a unique opportunity to connect

countries of South Asia, Central Asia and East South Asia besides achieving higher economic growth for progress and prosperity of poor people of the region.

“CPEC and OBOR have huge potential to enhance regional connectivity and

financial integration by providing better access to Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa to export their products in global markets.”

OBOR and CPEC were in the interest of all regional countries including

Pakistan and China and a strong and efficient financial system would serve as backbone for its success, he explained.

Faud Ishaq opined a well thought-out and systematic approach was needed

to address the risks and challenges pertaining to investment under CPEC and OBOR, adding private sector in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balochistan would largely benefit from CPEC.

“As CPEC is directly passing through KP and Balochistan therefore, it

would promote infant industries, business and trade besides establishment of industrial zones and dry ports by linking it through improved communication and railways network, thus generating employment opportunities for people.”

The former KPCCI said if present economic policies of PML-N Government

continue for at least next ten years than no one can stop Pakistan to become an Asian tiger.

Professor Ejaz Khan of International Relations Department, University of

Peshawar told APP OBOR was an important initiative of the Chinese leadership that would directly benefit Pakistan and China by connecting Asia, Africa and Europe through Gwadar Port.

Terming CPEC is the flagship programme of OBOR, he said these projects

would begin a new era for progress for humanity and less developed regions of the world.

“OBOR-led connectivity would reshape the global economic dynamic and

emerging economies would be its main beneficiaries through improved infrastructure and healthy growth in trade and services,” he remarked.

Professor Ejaz said CPEC would make Pakistan’s defence and economy

impregnable as borders would be monitor through satellite.

However, he said stability in the region and cordial relations among

regional and neibgouring countries was imperative to taking full advantage of CPEC and OBOR initiatives.

Member Provincial Assembly, Seleh Muhammad said visit of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was very successful and productive in all respect as his speech at OBOR forum was appreciated by all.

The participation of Prime Minister along with about 29 heads of states

and governments of the world in OBOR forum has reflected importance of the event. He said the Prime Minister has taken onboard all the all chief ministers at OBOR Forum which has passed a very strong and positive message that we all are united for success of CPEC.

“Pakistan has achieved tremendous progress during PML-N Government and

the network of highways and motorways were established in the country directly benefit the common man,” the MPA said.

Saleh said CPEC, restoration of law and order, economic stability,

better socio-economic reforms, energy and communication projects, resettlement of TDPs, restoration of peace in Karachi are the major feats

of PML-N Government.

He said PML-N was the most popular political party with strong roots in

masses and will form next government in KP after sweeping 2018 general elections on the basis of record development work.