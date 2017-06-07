KP Govt announces 10pc increase in salaries, pension of Govt employees, minimum wages to Rs 15000

PESHAWAR, June 7 (APP): The KP government has announced 10 percent increase in salaries and pension of the government employees after merger of Adhoc Relief Allowance of 2010.

Finance Minister Muzafar Said advocate announced this while presenting

fifth budget of PTI led coalition government here at the floor of the assembly.

He told the house that on the demand of Government employees, the

government has decided to merge adhoc relief allowance 2010 in basic salaries and after its merger 10 percent adhoc relief allowance 2017 would be given.

The Minister said the Government would bear Rs16.50billion load on

increase of pension and pay of the government employees.

He also announced 10pc increase in pension of the government employees.

The employees of BPS-5 is being exempted from reduction in 5pc house rent allowance.

The Minister said the rate of daily allowance was being increased by

60percent while Ardali (Orderly Peon/messenger) allowance was being enhanced from Rs12000 to Rs14000.

The existing ratio of transfer and burial of deceased is being enhanced

from Rs1600 to Rs4,800 and from Rs5000 to Rs15000 respectively.

The Minister said minimum wages is being increased from Rs14000 to

Rs15000.