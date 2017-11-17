KP Governor for continued efforts against polio in FATA

PESHAWAR, Nov 17 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Friday said that it was a great achievement that no new case of polio was reported during the current year in FATA and directed the concerned officials to continue efforts for maintaining this achievement.

He was presiding over a meeting of the FATA Task Force on polio eradication in FATA at Governor House here. The meeting reviewed overall anti-polio campaign and progress achieved in this regard.

The Governor said female participation in polio teams should be ensured to make the anti-polio campaign further effective. He further said that polio free FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Free Pakistan is our top priority. While appreciating the role of health department FATA, polio eradication teams and security forces, the Governor directed that effective measures should be taken for maintaining this success. He also lauded the support of international community in this regard.

National EOC Coordinator Dr Rana Safdar, Additional Chief Secretary FATA Sikandar Qayum, Coordinator EOC FATA Muhammad Zubair, Principal Secretary to Governor Munir Azam, Representatives of UNICEF, WHO, Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Commissioners, political agents, deputy commissioners and officials of health departments attended the meeting.