KP CM directs framing by-laws to boost tourism in Malakand, Hazara

PESHAWAR, Feb 20 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to frame tourism related by-laws for the expeditious boost of tourism in Malakand, Hazara and other scenic spots including the newly merged districts.

He further directed to discourage illegal constructions in Kumrat and other tourism destinations. All constructions should be under the bidding cods, he said.

He was presiding over the 3rd meeting on Task Force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism at Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar. Senior Minister for Sports Atif Khan, Ministers for C&W Akbar

Ayub Khan, Environment Ishtiaq Urmar and Law Sultan Mohammad Khan, Adviser to Chief Minister for Tribal districts Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Salim Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Mohammad Israr Khan and secretaries of other relevant departments attended the meeting.