Knowledge based economy only possible by strengthening technology institutions: Tanvir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and

Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain Monday said at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) that knowledge based economy is possible by strengthening the technology institutions and ensuring effective governance enhancing the capacity of

indigenous innovation system.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain said while addressing the workshop on “Application of Robotics Technology for Industrial Development in Pakistan”, government was fully committed to launch scientific and technological programs and projects that aim economic development of the country.

Minister said, These days we can see robots doing house chores, surgical treatment, security, rescue, bomb disposal , medical rehabilitation, space exploration, agriculture and electrical mobility. Our principal agenda aims to build the knowledge based economy to gather the human resource, raw technology, infrastructure into the hard modern technological base.

Minister said, Importance of robotics and artificial intelligence in this age cannot be over emphasized although the concept of robotic came in 20th century. During the current decade the robotic technology has advanced radically to include machines capable of assembling other machines and even robots that can be mistaken for human beings.

He added, Ministry has recently widened the performance and evaluation procedure of the research and government organization and the pace that clearly define chief performing indicators.

He viewed that industry relies on academia for innovation while academia benefits from research and grants. The financial education to support need based technological and scientific research and development programme of the organization has been enhanced by more than four times.

Industrial and academia cooperation is a time tested mechanism as which enables both entities’ to sustain growth in their respective areas, he added.

Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology Fazal Abbas Maken said, The specific theme of this workshop is to encourage industrial sector and services sector towards adopting robotics based automation for the productions and to carry out different functions and order to improve productivity.

Today we are living in the age of automation artificial intelligence electronic connectivity between various objects which would be called internet of things (IOT) and Import of such technology would be expensive we should focus on our own institution and industry.