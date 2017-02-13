Killing of news cameraman sad incident:DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP): Expressing grief over the killing of
Assistant Cameraman of a news channel in Karachi, Director General
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor
has said it is a sad incident.
He shared his grief with media, Samma Tv and family of Taimoor
Khan on the incident, in a tweet message here on Monday.
Taimoor was killed following the DSNG of the Tv channel that came
under an armed attack of unknown assailants on Sunday.

