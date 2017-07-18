Khurram vows to facilitate textile sector for competitiveness

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Textile, Eng.

Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said priority of the government would facilitate the textile sector for competitiveness and to enhance

the country’s exports.

“We want to revive the confidence of textile sector through

“Trade Enhancement Package” amount of Rs.162 billion for the textile

industry,announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif”,he

informed Senate Standing Committee on Textile Industry here in

parliament lodges.

The Senate Standing committee on textile industry was chaired

by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

He informed the committee that finance Minister, Ishaq Dar has

assured to pay duty drawbacks timely though ” Trade

Enhancement Package”.

Khurram said that “We are committed for the revival of textile

industry and to providing enabling environment for textile sector”.

The committee has given recommendations to the government, for proper execution of “Trade Enhancement Package” for the textile industry.

The committee stressed the need for protecting local textile

industry to enhance exports volume of the country.

In meeting Chairman All Pakistan textile Mills Association

(APTMA), Amir Fayyaz sheikh said that government must support the

textile industry for export led growth.

He informed the committee that now trade deficit is big

challenge for country and stresses the need for providing facilities to the

textile sector.

He stressed to enhance the regional trade for competing to

other regional countries in textile sector and asked to authorities

concerned to resolve the genuine problems of the industry.

Chairman APTMA demanded for proper implementation on PM export

enhancement package to facilitate the textile industry.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala,Sherry Rehman,Khushbakh

Shujat,Nasreen Jalil,Secretary Commerce Hassan Zafar and

representative of APTMA attended the meeting.