Khurram expresses reservations over process of JIT

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce

Khurram Dastagir on Tuesday said the process of Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) was not based on justice.

Despite reservations over the report of JIT, the prime minister

and his family presented themselves before the JIT for accountability,

he said talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had provided all

required documents to the court, he said.

To a question, he said due to unusual situation and

dictatorial regimes, the politicians had to move abroad and made

assets.

To another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N) had saved two governments in the past just for

continuity of democracy.

Meanwhile, Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q),

Kamil Ali Agha said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should not

give resign till the decision of the court.