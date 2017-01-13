Khurram Dastageer visits Heimtextil Fair, Frankfurt

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Minister for commerce Khurram Dastageer Khan visited the four day show of Heimtextil Frankfurt and met Pakistani exhibitors where he was highly impressed with the quality of Pakistani products and high level of display.

The Minister flanked with Pakistani Ambassador to Germany,Jauhar Saleem went around for two days in the Heimtextil Fair and at Pakistani exhibitors, says a message received here on Friday.

The companies had a detailed meeting with the Minister. All the exhibitors praised the Textile Package announced by the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Most of the exhibitors were of the opinion if certain hurdles are removed, the textile sector can double the exports.

The Minister was also shown the publicity done by other countries at the Heimtextil Fair. The Minister agreed to increase the Pakistan publicity at Heimtextil.

Over 70,000 trade visitors and 2,886 exhibitors from across

the world traveled to Frankfurt from January 10 to 13, 2017 to start

the economically promising 2017 business and trade fair year

together.

Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt, was visibly satisfied with the outcome of the exhibition and was highly appreciating the participation from Pakistan.

Pakistan is the fourth largest exporter country in the Heimtextil, whose 221 textile companies exhibited their goods at the trade fair.

Small and big manufacturers of home textile industry such as Gul Ahmed, Al Karam, Gohar Textile Mills, Al Rahim, Kamal Ltd etc were present there.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan gave a platform to 55 companies in the Asian Halls of the exhibition.

“We have been participating in Heimtextil Frankfurt since 29 years and meet buyers from around the world. It’s a meeting point for us with new and old buyers which increase our business every year.” said Muhammad Naqi Bari of Bari Textile Mills

“We have been part of Heimtextil for over 20 years.Heimtextil has been an amazing platform for us. Its gives us opportunity to connect with people all around the world and allow us to learn from the new innovations. This year I am overwhelmed by the response of the buyers who showed great interest in our products.” said Asad Kamal of Kamal Limited “It’s a sort of place to meet new and old customers and beside

that to show our new products. It’s a very important occasion to come in Heimtextil. There is no better place then Heimtextil for Textile Industry for networking and socializing.” commented Sohail Khamisa of Mustaqim Dyeing and Printing Mills “We have been participating in Heimtextil since very long but this year our first meeting held just as the exhibition started. We are highly satisfy with the response we got from the customers this year.” said Imran Ahmed of Niagara Mills Pvt. Ltd.