Khawaja Asif attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Pakistani diplomat

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Tuesday attended the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Nayyar Iqbal Rana, a Pakistani diplomatic official killed in Jalalabad on Monday.

Senior Foreign Office officials were among a large number of people, who attended the funeral prayers.

Deceased Nayyar Iqbal Rana, who was serving at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, was shot by two unknown assailants on a motor bike at a shop near his residence in Jalalabad.