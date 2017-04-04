Khakan Abbasi meets Shehbaz

LAHORE, Apr 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum Shahid

Khakan Abbasi called on Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif here

on Tuesday and exchanged views regarding energy projects.

Talking to the minister for petroleum, the chief Minister

said that 3600 MW ongoing power projects going to be completed

within a record 27 months, would eliminate load-shedding. The

government, he said, had saved Rs 112 billion of nation from

the ongoing projects under the transparency and check and balance

system.

The chief minister said after the completion of power

projects, ample electricity would be available for various

sectors including agriculture, health, education and livestock.

Shehbaz Sharif said that some political parties were

perturbed over fast completion of ongoing power projects in

the country. Infact, he said, fast completion of mega projects

for development of people had been fallen on political rivals

as lightning.