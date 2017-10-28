Kh Asif assures of Sialkot businessmen solution to their problems

SIALKOT, Oct 28 (APP)::Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the government is fully aware

of problems of the business community and making all-out efforts for solving them.

He was talking to leading exporters during his visit to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday. He

discussed in detail matters of mutual interest with the SCCI office-bearers.

He said that the government would encourage the export sector of the country at every level by ensuring early provision of all

trade and export related incentives to the exporters.

Kh Asif greeted the newly elected office-bearers of the the SCCI.

Sialkot export tycoon Riazuddin Sheikh, SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik, SVP Abdul Waheed, Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja, Chairman Air Sial airline Fazal Jillani, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawar Anwar Khawaja and Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Tauheed Akhtar were also present on the occasion.