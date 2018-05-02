Kenyan Foreign Minister meet with Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP):Foreign Minister of Kenya Dr. Monica Juma met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday and both discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern during the meeting..

They also deliberated on measures to enhance and diversify bilateral trade as well as promoting people to people contacts, said a statement issued here.

Foreign Minister Monica Juma emphasized that the two countries should work on mutually beneficial areas of cooperation like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, youth development and defence cooperation.

She underscored the need for a broad framework cooperation agreement for further developing bilateral ties. Foreign Minister also briefed the Foreign Secretary on the security situation prevalent in the East African region.

Foreign Secretary briefed the Kenyan Foreign Minister on relations with regional neighbours as well as on the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister is visiting Pakistan as the Special Envoy of the President of Kenya. Earlier she called on the Prime Minister and extended an invitation to him from the President of Kenya to visit Kenya.