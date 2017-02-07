Kashmiri folk crafts programme concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): A week-long special programme on

“Kashmiri Folk Crafts: Engagement with Artisans” organized by Lok Virsa in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day concluded here on Tuesday.

Fifty children (age: 6-14 years) studying in various schools and

colleges of capital city participated in the programme.

Master artisans, who imparted training to the children

include 65-year old Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf in Kashmiri embroidery,

Mukhtar Ahmad Dar in Kashmiri namda & gabba, Irfan Ghulam Nabi in

Kashmiri wood carving and Liaquat Ali in traditional jewellery

making.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that a

week-long cultural event was an efforts to promote traditional art and craft of Kashmiri people.

She said event was specially arranged to focus on the Kashmiri

indigenous folk crafts coinciding with the Kashmir Solidarity Day

2017 with the objective to highlight the sacrifices of Kashmiri

people struggling for their right of self-determination in the

Indian occupied Kashmir through a cultural perspective.

She said that in future more such events would be arranged under the on-going series craft of the month.