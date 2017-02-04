Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm Kashmiris right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Kashmir Solidarity Day will be
observed on February 5 across Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir with
the pledge to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to
United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The hallmark of the day will be when Pakistani and Kashmiri
representatives and people from different walks of life will
reiterate complete solidarity by forming human chain on
Kohala bridge, an entry point of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of
Kashmir and victory of the freedom struggle. During the day, mass
rallies, seminars, walks, conventions, meetings and speech contests
will be held.
The government has announced February 5 as a closed holiday to
observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of Kashmiris.
The day will signify political, moral and diplomatic support
to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.
One minute silence will be observed at 10 a.m. across the
country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in connection with the day.
All provinces, government of Gilgit-Baltistan, government of
AJK and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would observe
one-minute silence.
General public have also been requested to observe the silence
to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs.
Like other parts of Pakistan, brisk preparations are afoot
throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the day.
The legislators of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
and the AJK Council will pay tribute to the people of Indian
occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous struggle to achieve
their right of self-determination.
The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA would observe the
day with great fervour and will renew their pledge and unwavering
support to Kashmiris till they get their legitimate right of
self-determination and become free from Indian subjugation.
The civil society, political, cultural and educational
organizations have arranged special programmes in connection
with this important day.
All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association, All Primary
Teachers Association and labour and transport organizations have
also chalked out various programmes.
In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National
Assembly would visit the offices of the United Nations to present a
memorandum calling on India to grant Kashmiris the right to self-
determination.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will host a dinner for
prominent Kashmiris in Islamabad.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs will arrange a briefing for all
foreign missions in Islamabad on the latest situation in Kashmir.
While Pakistani foreign missions abroad will hold receptions
for Kashmiris and rallies and processions will also be taken out.
Other events will include photo exhibitions displaying
atrocities of Indian security forces and publication of articles in
the local newspapers.
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan will
distribute ration packages among Kashmiri refugee families on behalf
of people of Pakistan.
Television channels will air special programmes and interviews
of different personalities to highlight different aspects of Kashmir
issue.
The Punjab Assembly in Lahore is likely to meet on Sunday to
express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
According to Assembly sources, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal
would chair this exclusive session and the House will pass a
resolution condemning the atrocities of Indian forces on innocent
Kashmiris in the held valley.
The Solidarity day is a reminder of the sacrifices rendered by
tens of thousands of Kashmiris, besides renewal of commitment by
Kashmiris to peaceful resolution of the decades old dispute with
India.
