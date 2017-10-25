Kashmir Committee, Jeddah expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people’s struggle for right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The Kashmir Committee, Jeddah met on Wednesday to mark Kashmir Black Day in Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The Committee unanimously adopted a resolution which condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a resolution issued, the Committee called upon India to immediately stop gross, systematic and state sponsored human rights violations in Kashmir and allow international human rights and humanitarian organizations an unhindered access to the occupied state, says a message received here from Jaddah.

The Committee also condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on Line of Control (LoC) with intentional targeting of civilian areas.

The Committee stressed that the core dispute between Pakistan and India and current catastrophic situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir is result of non-resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The committee urged India to implement UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir which declare that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people.

The committee called upon the international community to fulfil its obligations by persuading India to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

The resolution commended Pakistan for its unconditional political, moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiri struggle and denounced continued Indian occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to highlight the atrocities of Indian Security forces in IOK at international fora including United Nations.

The resolution expressed gratitude to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as Organization of Islamic Cooperation for their consistent support to the Kashmiri struggle.

The Committee thanked the Consul General of Pakistan for its continuous support to Kashmir cause.