Karachi Circular Railway imperative for people: Saad

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), was imperative for the people of the area.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal government had made efforts for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), to become part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had offered expertise of Orange Line Train to Sindh Chief Minister so that KCR could be made better.

“We have offered the Sindh government to work together on KCR, “ he said.

The Minister said that Qaim Ali Shah had wasted the time on

KCR.

He said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had taken interest in the KCR. “We are reviewing the feasibility on KCR provided by Sindh government, “ he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that KCR would be made for the benefit of the people.