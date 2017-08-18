Kalsoom Nawaz has long political struggle: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain has said Kalsoom Nawaz had a long

political struggle as she had played an active role in politics during

Musharraf regime and kept Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

united.

Kalsoom Nawaz was a strong candidate for NA-120 by-election

and she would win the election, he hoped while talking to a private news

channel.

To a question, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif wanted all political parties to sit together to resolve

prevailing issues.

He said Kalsoom Nawaz was a political women and was the most

suitable candidate for NA-120 seat.

He said there was no rift in the party and all decisions

were being taken with consensus of the party, however he said

everyone had the right of difference of opinion and it was the

beauty of democracy.