Kalsoom Nawaz has long political struggle: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Minister for Defence Production
Rana Tanveer Hussain has said Kalsoom Nawaz had a long
political struggle as she had played an active role in politics during
Musharraf regime and kept Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
united.
Kalsoom Nawaz was a strong candidate for NA-120 by-election
and she would win the election, he hoped while talking to a private news
channel.
To a question, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif wanted all political parties to sit together to resolve
prevailing issues.
He said Kalsoom Nawaz was a political women and was the most
suitable candidate for NA-120 seat.
He said there was no rift in the party and all decisions
were being taken with consensus of the party, however he said
everyone had the right of difference of opinion and it was the
beauty of democracy.
