Judicial reforms integral part of PML-N’s election manifesto: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said that judicial reforms would be made integral part of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N’s) manifesto item for ensuing general election 2018.

Talking to media persons, in Accountability Court here, he said judicial reforms aimed to provide speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses was the need of the hour.

“Comprehensive reforms for judicial system are desperately needed in the country,” he said adding that PML-N would play its role in making the electoral process transparent and impartial.

Supreme Leader of PML-N, Nawaz Sharif criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying the politics of both parties was to hoodwink the people. PTI wanted to get the government through back door.

He said an elected government had been toppled in Balochistan.

Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has been elected chairman Senate despite

having the backings of only six people.