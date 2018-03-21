Jubilant citizens witness fighter jets’ aerobatic maneuvers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):The jubilant citizens of twin cities on Wednesday gathered on different roads, roof-tops of their houses besides public and private buildings to witness the aerobatics maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force, rehearsing for the final show in mega event of the Pakistan Day, March 23 .

The day’s activities, specified as Rehearsal Day to mark the 23rd March in spectacular way, were enthusiastically witnessed by a large number of children, women, office goers and traders outside the Parade venue.

Some offices in surrounding of the Parade Avenue had even made sitting arrangements for catching the glimpse of adroit flying skills.

An office worker Ishtiaq Khattk told APP that such activities by the armed forces showed Pakistan’s defence capabilities and preparedness to give a befitting response to any challenge by adversaries.

“I used to observe the drills of various flying formations at the bridge of Kashmir Highway as one can have a beautiful view from there ,” he added.

Aftab Ali, a resident of Shamsabad, said he was going to drop his children in school but his younger child Ibrahim insist to stay near I/8 check post after seeing the crowd and hearing thunders of the colour- emitting Fighter Jets hovering over the capital.

Shadman, a student who came from the garrison city to see the aerobatics, said he had recorded the spectacular shows in his mobile phone for sending to his friends and posting on social media.

The capital remained echoing with thunders of the jets for hours and children were enjoying the aerial shows, putting hands of their ears due to heavy sounds.