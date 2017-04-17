JUA commander Ehsanullah surrenders before security forces

RAWALPINDI, Apr 17 (APP): Director General Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday said
former TTP commander, Ehsanullah Ehsan, who had joined Jamaat ul
Ahrar (JUA), has surrendered before the security forces.
He made this announcement while addressing a press conference
at ISPR here.
He said the surrender of commander of a banned terrorist
outfit speaks volume about the successes and achievements of ongoing
operation Radd ul Fasaad.
He said Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies and law
enforcement agencies with the help and support of the entire nation
have been successfully carrying out the operations against “fasadis”.
