JUA commander Ehsanullah surrenders before security forces

RAWALPINDI, Apr 17 (APP): Director General Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday said

former TTP commander, Ehsanullah Ehsan, who had joined Jamaat ul

Ahrar (JUA), has surrendered before the security forces.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference

at ISPR here.

He said the surrender of commander of a banned terrorist

outfit speaks volume about the successes and achievements of ongoing

operation Radd ul Fasaad.

He said Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies and law

enforcement agencies with the help and support of the entire nation

have been successfully carrying out the operations against “fasadis”.