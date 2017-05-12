Journalists from Bangladesh meet Sindh Governor

KARACHI, May 12 (APP): A delegation of senior journalists from Bangladesh called on the Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

The delegation included Muhammad Abu Saim, Al Mamoon Haroon ur Rasheed, Muhammad Qamar Zaman, Tasnim Mohsin, Tashar Abdullah, Shamsuddin Ahmed, Shaikh Mamoon ur Rasheed, Shaban Mahmood, Naznin Firdausi and Shahnaz Begum.

Sindh Governor on the occasion said exchange of delegation between Pakistan and Bangladesh would help promotion of confidence between the two countries besides strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of business, investment and culture.

Welcoming them to Pakistan, he expressed his confidence that journalist from Bangladesh, while realizing their professional responsibilities, will extend due stock to historical ties between the two countries and cordiality enjoyed by the people.

Sindh Governor also apprised them about development work underway in the province, particularly in its capital Karachi.

Press Information Department officials including Syed Sikander Ali Shah and Raisa Adil were also present on the occasion.