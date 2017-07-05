JIT still trying to find allegations against Sharif family: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday said Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) was still trying to find allegations

against the Sharif family.

Speaking to media outside the Judicial Academy after appearing

before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) here, she said if

conspiracies will be hatched against Nawaz Sharif, he will return

with more force.

Those who are hatching conspiracies should keep in mind that

Nawaz Sharif has support of the people, she added.

In a message to those hatching conspiracies, Maryam said,

“Stop Nawaz Sharif, otherwise he will end terrorism. Stop Nawaz

Sharif or he will end loadshedding and complete CPEC, stop Nawaz

Sharif or he will bring economic prosperity to the country.”

She said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was protector of

constitution and law.

This was the first Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the world

which was still trying to find allegations, she added.

“We are facing accountability for the fifth time. Our three

generations offered themselves for accountability.”

Maryam pointed that this was not the first “leaks” in which

her name was being used.

Earlier, she said, her name was used in the DawnLeaks to put

pressure on her father Nawaz Sharif.

She said the allegations were merely swirling around private

businesses of Sharif family and were related to the decades of 60s,

70s and 80s.

“We did not owe a single penny of the public money.”

She said Sharif family could be asked about use of public

money but it was not fair to ask about their private businesses.

Those who filed cases against Sharif family, they themselves

have offshore companies and took stay order in cases of misuse of

public money, she told.

She said she answered all questions of the JIT, adding she

also asked the JIT to tell her about the allegations against the

Sharif family.

She said her name was not even mentioned in the order of

Supreme Court.

In an apparent reference to Pervez Musharraf, she said Sharif

family could also have find excuses and avoided JIT by making

excuses on medical grounds and due to pain in the back.

She thanked party workers and family members for supporting

her at this moment and sending her messages of support and prayers.

Maryam Nawaz said the petitioner in Panama case could not prove any of his allegations before the Supreme Court .

She asked why questions were not asked from those who did not

have any source of income.

Maryam Nawaz, who responded to questions of JIT during a two

hour session, said, “Those who considered her as weakness of her

father, should know that she will be strength of her father.”

“I am daughter of the person who taught me how to be upright.

Be afraid of the day, when Nawaz Sharif will go before the public

and will tell his side of the story.”

She said if conspiracies continued, Nawaz Sharif would become

prime minister for the fourth, fifth and then the sixth time.

Nawaz Sharif had already remained prime minister of the country

for two times and chief minister for three times in the past, she

added.

She said Nawaz Sharif was the only leader who had trust of the

nation and became prime minister of the country with support of the

masses.

All the development projects in the country had the stamp of

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), she said.

She said before her, her father, uncle and brothers also

appeared before the JIT.

A large number of leaders and workers of the PML-N remained present

outside the Judicial Academy to offer moral support to Maryam Nawaz.

They continued to raise slogans in support of the party

leadership and expressed their views with the media.

Prominent among those who were present included ministers

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Abid Sher Ali and MNAs Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal

Aziz, Capt (R) Safdar, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Maiza Hameed.