JIT should visit Qatar to record statement of Qatari prince: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Political Affairs Dr Syed Asif Kirmani Monday said Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) should visit Qatar for recording
statement of Qatari prince to verify Sharif family’s business
history.
Talking to media here, he said in case the JIT does not go
to Qatar, Pakistan Muslim League (N) would have serious reservations
about the authenticity of its final report.
Qatari Prince has already verified his statement earlier
sent to the JIT, he added.
He said statement of Qatari prince was vital and critical
to the case as without recording his statement, the case would
remain incomplete.
Kirmani said the JIT deviated from its prescribed mandate by
summoning irrelevant persons.
He said Prime Minister’s cousin Tariq Shafi had no link
with London apartments.
He said there was no need to investigate the cases of
Hudaibiya Paper Mills, as the case had already been quashed by
the high court.
He said JIT had so far summoned each member of Sharif
family and now it could be the turn of workers of Pakistan Muslim
League (N).
Kirmani said the country’s journey of progress and
prosperity would continue despite hurdles.
“PML-N is a peace loving party. It will not allow anybody to
roll back the progress made so far by the country.”
Pakistan was passing through a critical juncture and the
presence of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif ensured
stability in the country, he added.
He revealed that JIT had unnecessarily hired the services
of a legal firm in London for obtaining documents regarding
London apartments despite the fact that these papers had already
been submitted in the Supreme Court.
Kirmani said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s name
had not been mentioned in Panama papers. Whereas 450 people
whose names appeared in Panama Papers were roaming free and
nobody bothered to hold them accountable, he added.
He said Hassan Nawaz, the son of Prime Minister, who flew
in from London to Islamabad for appearing before the JIT, had submitted
the attested copies of all financial documents related to
his businesses.
He recalled that former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and
Pervez Musharraf conducted trials of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
many times but nothing was found against the popularly
elected Prime Minister.
Some media persons were involved in propaganda against the
government, he added.
He said people of Pakistan loved Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif, who is an honest and upright person.
Kirmani criticised Imran Khan PTI chief, who was
hurling threats against the institutions.
People know reality of Panama Papers, he said, only
the opponents were creating hype. But the PML-N leadership had
already been cleared of the charges.
Responding to a question, he said from day one PML-N had
reservations about two members of the JIT.