JIT report’s partiality to be proved in SC:Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry Monday said Joint Investigation Team’s

(JIT) report was not based on facts and its partiality would be

proved in the Supreme Court.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite the

reservations, Sharif family extended full cooperation to the JIT.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presented

himself and family for investigations on Panama Papers issue.

The MNA said that reservations on two members of JIT were

raised by the government however no hurdle was created in the way

of investigation.

He said JIT misused its mandate of investigation and also

violated law.

Talal Chaudhry said that demand of the opposition of prime

minister’s resignation was unfair as the matter of Panama Papers

was in SC. The opposition should wait for its verdict he added.

He said the opposition had also demanded PM’s resignation on

general elections rigging issue but the court had given decision

in favour of the government.

To a question, he said PPP who was founder of corruption in

the country, was also talking against it.