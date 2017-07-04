JIT investigating Panama Papers case; everyone need to wait for SC verdict: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information
Technology and Telecommunications, Anusha Rehman has said
Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was probing Panama Papers
case and everyone needed to wait for verdict of Supreme Court on the
matter.
Although name of prime minister was not mentioned in Panama
Papers but he had presented himself and his family for
accountability, she told a private news channel.
She said comments of Ishaq Dar had irritated
Imran Khan and his party members. Who was Sita White and why Imran Khan
was not responding, she asked.
Anusha Rehman alleged that PTI Chief Imran Khan had
gambled with the charity funds he collected from the public.
She said not a single rupee related to Hudaibia
Papers Mills was sent abroad.
Replying to a question, she said Rehman Malik had presented
a dead report before the JIT.
To another question, she strongly rejected any signing of
National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) between Pakistan Muslim
League (PML-Nawaz) and former President General (R) Pervez
Musharraf, rather it was signed between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)
and Pervez Musharraf.