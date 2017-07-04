JIT investigating Panama Papers case; everyone need to wait for SC verdict: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information

Technology and Telecommunications, Anusha Rehman has said

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was probing Panama Papers

case and everyone needed to wait for verdict of Supreme Court on the

matter.

Although name of prime minister was not mentioned in Panama

Papers but he had presented himself and his family for

accountability, she told a private news channel.

She said comments of Ishaq Dar had irritated

Imran Khan and his party members. Who was Sita White and why Imran Khan

was not responding, she asked.

Anusha Rehman alleged that PTI Chief Imran Khan had

gambled with the charity funds he collected from the public.

She said not a single rupee related to Hudaibia

Papers Mills was sent abroad.

Replying to a question, she said Rehman Malik had presented

a dead report before the JIT.

To another question, she strongly rejected any signing of

National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) between Pakistan Muslim

League (PML-Nawaz) and former President General (R) Pervez

Musharraf, rather it was signed between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

and Pervez Musharraf.