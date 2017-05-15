JI Ameer following footprints of Imran Khan: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Asif Kirmani on Monday said the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq was following the footprints of Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf in hurling false allegations.

In a statement issued here, he said the JI chief was keeping mum on corruption scandals in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding had the founder of JI Maulana Maududi been alive he would have expelled Siraj-ul-Haq from the party.

Kirmani said he had asked Siraj-ul-Haq to vacate two seats bestowed to his party by the PML-N in AJK Legislative Assembly, but he did not do that.

It was surprising that now the head of the party, who had opposed Pakistan’s creation, was taking founder of Pakistan’s name, he added.