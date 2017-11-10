PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (APP):The Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presided over the
36th meeting of Board of Governors of Cadet College Razmak at Governor House,
Peshawar on Friday.
The
meeting beside others was attended by GOC 07 Division, Maj: General Azhar Iqbal
Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretary FATA, Mr. Sikandar Qayyum and Principal
Secretary to Governor, Mr. Munir Azam.
On this occasion, the Governor was
given comprehensive briefing about the performance and other matters relating
to the College.
The meeting decided
that Prof: Gul Zamin will perform duties as Acting Principal of the college
till the appointment of the new Principal.
The meeting raised the number of seats for the
students of North Waziristan Agency from 10 to 50, besides approving the
minutes of the last meeting.
The
Governor, while appreciating the performance of the college hoped that the
Cadet College Razmak will maintain remarkable performance in future as well.
Jhagra presides 36th BoG meeting of Cadet College Razmak
PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (APP):The Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presided over the