Japan reaffirms continued support for counter-terrorism cooperation

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

of Japan, Nobuo Kishi on Thursday reaffirmed his country’s continued

support for Pakistan’s economic development and counter-terrorism

cooperation.

He conveyed appreciations for Pakistan’s constructive efforts

for restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the

region.

Nobuo Kishi, who is currently in Pakistan for a two-day

official visit, called on National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen. (Retd)

Nasser Khan Janjua and discussed further promotion of bilateral

relations and enhancing mutual understanding of regional security

situation.

General Janjua welcomed the Minister on his third visit to

Pakistan which also coincides with 65th Anniversary of inception of

diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Nasser Janjua briefed the Minister on security situation of

the region, covering Afghanistan, India and recent alarming

situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He also explained at length the fragile strategic stability of

region for which the World must play a role.

The Advisor asked the Minister that Japan should focus on

potential and “Rising Pakistan” of tomorrow. Pakistan, he said, is

a resilient nation, the people and armed forces of Pakistan had full

capability to defeat the forces of terrorism in region.

He also conveyed concern over rising tensions in the Korean

Peninsula. Expressing support for Japan, Nasser Janjua wished it be

resolved peacefully and through political means.

Expressing his concern about tensions in Pak-India relations

over Kashmir, the Minister hoped that the two countries would keep

channels of dialogue open.

Japan’s Minister conveyed readiness of his government to

further build on existing cooperative relations with Pakistan and to

enhance mutual understanding on issues of mutual concern.

Nobuo Kishi is grandson of former Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, who established diplomatic relationship with

Pakistan and younger brother of incumbent Prime Minister Shenzo Abe.