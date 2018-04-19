Jansher urge PSB to provide int’l level facilities to players

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Squash legend Jansher Khan Thursday urged Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to provide best possible facilities to the players in the training camps frequently held at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Talking to APP, Jansher was of the view that time and again he had been hearing from players that they lack international level facilities in training camps and also do not get proper diet.

“Are players’ not getting international level facilities in training camps,” he questioned PSB saying if not then the board must take notice of this.

He said there is plentiful of talent in the country but we need to provide the players’ with international level facilities in order to groom them.

He said Pakistani coaches are not less than anyone but we need to educate them which is very important these days.

“PSB must award the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games as soon as possible,” he said.

He said Pakistan had ruled in the world of squash for a long time without getting any international level training. “But our biggest weakness is that our players do not work hard nor are they getting proper diet according to their physical needs,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said the government must take steps to end unemployment of players in order to encourage them.