JA Zaman open golf: Shabbir leads opening day’s play

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):A super star of professional golf circuit of the country, Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad, managed to beam and radiate as the leader on the opening day of the JA Zaman Mmeorial Open golf championship here on Friday at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

The prime golf activity has attracted professional golf champions from all over the country, with all of them seeking lucrative cash prizes and positions of merit during the course of three rounds championship.

Out of the 100 contestants in search for the top positions in professionals category, the one who stood out after the first 18 holes was the illustrious and virtually unassailable Shabbir, who dominated the flow of play with phenomenal and amazing command over his shot making, and this is reflected in his score of gross 65, seven under par.