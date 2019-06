ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):A two-week long “Islamabad Art Fest 2019” (IAF-19) would be held in November featuring artists from at least ten international locations as well as 100 Pakistani artists representing all regions.

The mega event would be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, Lead Consortium of NAAP and institutions committed to the promotion of art and culture.