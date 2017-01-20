Ishaq Dar stresses need to avoid politics on economic matters

KARACHI, Jan 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday emphasised upon the need to avoid playing politics on the economic affairs of the country.

Addressing the business community at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers

of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here, he lambasted some politicians for criticising economic development activities. He suggested to them to keep their politics away from economic matters of the country. He also took exception to those who say debt has doubled.

The Finance Minister said that he is writing a detailed article on

financial matters and economic position of the country with its debts and facts as well all other details, and it would be completed this week.

He stressed that his article should be read for getting a clear picture

of the economic matters of the country.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan has become the 5th emerging market of the world. He said, “Today is a historic day, as Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has made records one after another since yesteryear.”

Senator Ishaq Dar said, “We have travelled speedily on the economic

path, as today the country has accomplished global recognition.” Every state is talking about Pakistan, and “we don’t have to leave discipline slip out of hands,” he suggested.

He called upon the business community to further come closer for taking the country on the track of development and prosperity, which it deserves. “We have to work together and take the country ahead as well this should be our agenda,” he added.

Senator Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan has become the 104th member of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and bringing changes to audit para and other reforms. He said that it would be difficult now to hide Tax Evaded Money (TEM) in the country and rest of the world.

The Finance Minister said that Pakistan would be a load shedding free

country soon. He clarified that all 25,000MW power projects were not part of the CPEC.

About improved law and order situation in Karachi, he said that there

has been a clear difference in the situation in the city as compared to 2013. “Credit goes to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who made bold decisions for peace in Karachi,” he said.

Senator Ishaq Dar said that the federal government has got Karachi

Circular Railway (KCR) and other projects included in the CPEC.