Irfan Siddiqui’s book ‘Column Kahani’ launched

KARACHI, May 06 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that
his every observation, expressed in his writings, about 2013 general election proved absolutely correct.
Speaking at the launching ceremony of his book ‘Column Kahani’
organised by Anjuman Taraqi-e-Urdu here, he said the book is all
about 2013 elections.
Irfan Siddiqui said the book consists of 100 columns spread over
400 pages. This book is a history which is written with continuity
and is based on ground realities, he added.
The launching ceremony was presided by Zahida Hina. Senator Abdul
Haseeb Khan, Mehmood Shaam, Ghazi Salahuddin, Shakeel Adilzada,
Zulqarnain Jameel and Fatima Hasan also spoke.
