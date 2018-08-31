Iranian Foreign Minister calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohamamd Javad Zarif Friday called on Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs (EAD), Asad Umar.

He felicitated Asad Umar on assuming the charges of Finance Minister of Pakistan and informed him about the positive meeting he had with the top leadership of Pakistan during his current visit to the country.

He expressed the hope that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would further strengthen in coming days.

On the occasion, Asad Umar said that Pakistan and Iran were enjoying long and lasting brotherly relations, which would be further promoted by his government. He said that like other Islamic countries, Pakistan wanted to enhance its relations with Iran.