Iran, Turkey, China to participate in 4-day National Book Fair

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP):A four-day National Book Fair, starting at Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad from April 6 (Friday), will bring more attractions for the book lovers through display of around 130 book stalls and a number of colourful activities.

President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate the National Book Fair, which will continue till April 9 (Monday).

A meeting, presided by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui, was held here Tuesday to finalize the arrangements for the mega event.

Speaking during the meeting, the advisor said, “Participation of Iran, Turkey and China in the National Book Fair is a welcoming sign. It will add more charm to the activity and enable the book lovers to access Chinese, Turkish and Iranian books and gain knowledge about these friendly countries”.

He directed the officials of National Book Foundation (NBF) and the division to ensure best arrangements for the visitors as well as the guests coming from abroad.

He also directed to establish a complaint cell with presence of officials’ round-the-clock to resolve issues being faced by the visitors.

Irfan Siddiqui asked the officials to adopt a comprehensive strategy for ensuring provision of books of NBF and other publishers on discounted price and also ensure availability of books according to interest of children and women.

He said promotion of book reading culture among citizens was a national responsibility and National Book Fair served as a catalyst to achieve this objective.

He said nations could only achieve past glorious status through promotion of book culture and knowledge in the society.

Managing Director of NBF, Dr Inam ul Haq Javed apprised the advisor about the arrangements of National Book Fair. He informed that around 110 private publishers were participating in the book fair while around 130 book stalls carrying diversified literature would be set up.

Federal Secretary of NH&LH division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary Syed Junaid Akhlaq and other officials were present in the meeting.