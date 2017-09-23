Intra-Court appeal filed on Model Town incident to remove confusion: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

for Media Affairs, Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said Intra-Court

appeal had been filed in the court on Model Town incident to

remove ambiguity and confusion.

Earlier, larger bench of High Court Lahore had decided for

not publishing report on Model Town incident but smaller bench of

same court had now decided for publishing report on incident, he

said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was confused that whetter it publish

report on the incident or not that’s why Intra-Court appeal filed.

Dr Musadik Malik said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-

N) government always respect the court and had played an important

role in restoration of judiciary in the country.

To a query, he said Islamabad and Lahore High Courts had

already dismissed Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.