Int’l Taimur Naseer wins 3rd Asghar Khan Memorial Golf Championship title

PESHAWAR, Apr 15 (APP):International golfer Taimur Naseer with his Net 11 under 205 over 54-holes clinched the trophy of the 3rd

Asghar Khan Memorial Amateur Golf Championship played here at lush green PAF Golf Couse on Sunday.

Struggling at no. 6 Taimur Naseer on the first day with his Net score one under 71, staged a strong comeback on the second and third day

with his classic rounds of seven under 65 and three under 69 to make an aggregated total of 205.

Zero handicapper Taimur Naseer carded three under 33 at front nine and par 36 at back nine by adding three under par 69 to his

overnight 71 and 65. “I played according to the way I planned,” Taimur Naseer said in post-match talks. “My long drives were par better which somehow eased my job as far as going for a birdie putt,” he added.

“The pin placing was difficult on all three days but playing a calculated game by putting all concentration on long drives, special

the second short after the first T-short which helped me to hit all

regulations,” Taimur, who recently represented Pakistan in the Qatar Open,

said.

Taimur expressed his confidence by winning the

Championship for the second consecutive times. “My putting was par excellent

and that is why I hit all regulations which eased my job for going to a birdie

putt,” Taimur said. “The golf course is in excellent condition but my putting

and long drives were so perfect that is why I got maximum birdies.

Playing with top golfers in the same flight one should

have concentrate on his putting. Taimur, also got maximum birdies prize by

scoring 13 birdies besides making two eagles on second and third day.

Taimur scored birdies at hole no. 2, 4,6, 7 besides missing

a stroke at hole no. 3 par-4. He also scored a birdie at hole no. 17.

Sq. Ldr. Ehsan Elahi with his seven under Net score 209

got second position as he added Net 72 to his overnight 67 and 70. Inayat Ullah

Yousafzai got third position with his five under 211 score as he added Net 74

to his overnight score 67 and 70.

In the gross Khushal Khan took first with his gross score

two over par 218, followed by Ziaraf with his gross score 226 and Malik Pervez

with his gross score 228 remained at third.

Group Captain Amjad Khalil Faizi got a longest drives

prize while Najeeb Ullah Khan from Mianwali Gold Club took the closest to Pin

(1.5 feet) prize. In the Amateur HCP 13-18 Wing Commander Imran got first

positon with his gross 172, followed by Flt. Lt. Abdul Waheed, Squadron Leader

Tufail Qureshi. In the Net Col. Rab Nawaz got first position with his Net score

seven under 137, followed by Sanan Yousaf with five under Net 139 and Ali Askar

with three under 141.

In the Boys U-13-14 Darmal got first prize in Net,

followed by Adan Bukhari and Taha while in the gross Raza Ullah got first,

followed by Muhammad Danyal and Zoyan. In the U-17 Taufeeq Khan got first prize

in Net, followed by Abbas and Muhammad Bin Qasim and in the gross Abdullah

Sultan got first position, followed by Masil Khan and Umar Askar.

In the Ladies category Mrs. Munazza Azhar with her Net

score 74 got first position, followed by national golfer Farida Naseer with her

Net score 79 at second and Mrs. Sadia Askar with her Net score 85 got third position

respectively.

In the Veterans over nine holes Col. Syed Mushtaf with

his gross score 47 got first position, followed by Farid Khan with 50 score at

second. In the Net of the same category Jamal Ul Hasnain with his Net score 34

and Younas Marwat with his gross score 40 got first and second position

respectively.

In the Senior Amateur international golfer Major Shoaib

Ud Din, who is also selected to represent Pakistan in the Japan Open in

September this year, got first position with his gross score 156 over 36 holes,

followed by Col. Saud Khan with his gross score 158. Col. Saud, who also

represented Pakistan in India, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and USA played well

in Senior Amateur HCP 14 and below and remained at second.

Dr. Abdul Haq got third position with his gross 169. In the

Net category Azhar Ul Habib got first position with his Net four under score

140, followed by Col. (Retd) Syed Shahadat Hussain (143) and Dr. Nadeem Khattak

(143).

Air Vice Marshal Imran Khalid, Air Officer Commanding,

PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur was the chief guest on this occasion who gave

away trophies and other attractive utility prizes. Organizing Secretary and

Secretary of the PAF Golf Club Wing Commander Syed Masood Shah, other dignitaries,

international golfers and large number of spectators were also present.