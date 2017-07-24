Int’l student exchange program develops cultural harmony, enrich qualification: Dr Mukhtar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Chairman, Higher Education Commission
(HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Monday said that exchange of students
between different countries not only helps students enrich their
qualification but also develops cultural harmony.
He stated this while in a meeting held here with 10 foreign
students, who were presently working as interns in Pakistan under
International Association for Exchange of Students for Technical
Experience (IAESTE) program.
Welcoming foreign students to HEC, the Chairman and Dr Arshad
Ali, Executive Director HEC underlined the significance of student
exchange programmes for promotion and internationalisation of higher
education.
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad wished the students a great learning
experience in Pakistan. “I want you to enjoy and learn a lot being
in Pakistan and feel at home”.
The students expressed satisfaction on facilities available to
them in Pakistani higher education institutions for their
internships.
They termed IAESTE a very important programme which helps
beneficiaries learn in dynamic environments and develop their
personalities as professionals.
IAESTE is an international student exchange programme launched
in 1948 at Imperial College London with a vision to encourage
students from all over the world for their self-development as well
as promotion of good relations among different countries.
It provides students with international internships in their
relevant fields of study and an opportunity to understand and
experience cultures of other countries. Pakistan became a member of
IAESTE in 1990.
Each year, IAESTE holds an annual conference, hosted by one of
the member countries. It is one of the biggest events of IAESTE
where over 250 delegates from across the world participate.
The primary objective of this conference is to exchange
internship opportunities among the member countries. This year,
IAESTE annual conference was held in Seoul, South Korea.
At the annual conference 2017, IAESTE Pakistan was able to
secure 45 exchange opportunities from a number of countries
including Austria, Vietnam, Germany, Oman, Slovakia, Thailand,
Turkey, and Korea among others. So far, 14 Pakistani students have
been accepted for internship in countries like Austria, Indonesia,
Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Ireland Croatia and Macedonia.
Currently, 10 foreign students are being hosted by Pakistan.
These students have been placed at National University of Sciences
and Technology (NUST) Islamabad mainly, where they are being engaged in internships and trainings.
Furthermore, five students are still anticipating their visas
to Pakistan and will hopefully reach Pakistan soon. These students
belong to different countries including Canada, Austria, Greece,
Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Oman, Turkey, Poland, Denmark, Slovakia,
Switzerland, Vietnam and UAE.
