International Literacy Day on September 8

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):The United Nations’ (UN) International

Literacy Day will be marked on September 8 to raise people’s awareness of and concern for literacy issues in the world.

International Literacy Day highlights the importance of literacy in

areas such as health and education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

(UNESCO) and its partners promote the day to underline the significance of

literacy for healthy societies, with a strong emphasis on epidemics and

communicable diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

In countries all over the world, including the United States and the

United Kingdom, the day raises people’s awareness of and concern for literacy problems within their own communities.

Activities such as letters to the editor in newspapers, as well as

news reports about the concerns for low literacy levels, have occurred as a result of this increased awareness.

Other activities include literacy day projects, particularly with

regard to technology and literature, which are promoted by various organizations including reading associations.

According to UNESCO, about 774 million adults lack the minimum

literacy skills. One in five adults is still not literate and two-thirds of them are women.

About 75 million children are out-of-school and many more attend

irregularly or drop out. However, literacy is also a cause for celebration on the day because there are nearly four billion literate people in the world.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed a 10-year period beginning on

January 1, 2003, as the United Nations Literacy Decade.

The assembly also welcomed the International Plan of Action for the

Decade and decided for UNESCO to take a coordinating role in activities at an international level within the decade’s framework.

On International Literacy Day each year, UNESCO reminds the

international community of the status of literacy and adult learning globally. This day was first celebrated on September 8, 1966.

UNESCO’s banners for the event feature the words “Literacy is the best

remedy”. These banners have been produced in English, French, and Spanish.

UNESCO’s logo features a drawing of a temple with the “UNESCO” acronym

under the roof of the temple and on top of the temple’s foundation.

Underneath the temple are the words “United Nations Educational,

Scientific and Cultural Organization”. This logo is often used in promotional material for International Literacy Day.