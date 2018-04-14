International golfer Taimur with 8 under become leader in 3rd Asghar Khan Memorial Golf

PESHAWAR, Apr 14 (APP):International golfer Taimur Naseer with his gross score eight under 136 over 36 holes become the leader on the

second day of the 54-holes 3rd Asghar Khan Memorial National Amateur Golf Championship being played here at PAF Golf Club on Saturday.

Taimur Naseer was struggling at fifth with his opening

day round of one under 71 over 18 holes, staged a strong comeback with his

classic display of seven birdies. Taimur Naseer, a HCP (0) played well and

added a seven under 65 to his overnight one under 71 to make an aggregated

total of 136 over 36-holes of the 54-holes Championship.

Taimur, who is also member of the national team and

promising golfer from Pakistan Air Force carded five under par 31 at front nine

and two under par 34 at back nine. He scored birdies at hole no. 1, 2, 3 and

10, 11, 12 and 13.

Taimur Naseer got a good start by securing three

consecutive birdies at his home club hole no. 1, 2 and 3 and similarly scored

four more birdies consecutively on hole no. 10, 11, 12 and 13 to take a good

lead against fellow golfers.

In a post-match talk, Taimur Naseer expressed his

confidence by winning the Championship for the second consecutive times. “My

putting was par excellent and that is why I hit all regulations which eased my

job for going to a birdie putt,” Taimur Naseer said.

“The golf course is in excellent condition but my putting

and long drives were so perfect that is why I got Hamza Khattak, another

promising golfer is defending the title in the Net category while Taimur is

defending the title in the gross.

Five Handicapper Inayat Ullah Yousafzai was at second

with his two under Net 137 when he added one under to his overnight one under

71. 18 HCP Squadron Leader Ihsan Ilahi was struggling at third with his score

137, seven under at third. The opening day leader Khushal Khan was slipped to

fifth place before Zia Raf of Abbottabad who added a gross 68. Zia Raf was at

fourth with their six under at the Net.