Interior Ministry allows 73 INGOs to operate in country

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): In the ongoing process of
registration of INGOs, the Interior Ministry has so far granted
approval to 73 INGOs allowing them to operate in country and
undertake various socio-economic projects.
As many as 23 INGOs have been refused permission in view of their past performance and projects or due to certain activities falling
outside their domain and stated purpose of their organization.
The decision was taken during high level meeting chaired by
Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan here on Thursday at Interior Ministry.
Cases of 20 INGOs have been deferred and would be decided
later on, said a press release.
The meeting convened especially to finalize the process of
registration of the INGOs was attended among others by Secretary
Interior, Advocate General, Chairman NADRA, Acting DG FIA and senior
officials of Ministry, NADRA and FIA.
The Interior Minister appreciated the efforts of INGO
Committee of the Ministry and concerned NADRA officials for their
tireless efforts to complete the registration process which has
taken place for the first time in history of the country, the Minister added.
Ch Nisar said that the registration of the INGOs was critical
vis-a-vis security of the state.
He said that framing rules for the INGOs and registering them
for the first time was a significant achievement which would not only
bring transparency in the entire system of working of various INGOs
in the country but would also strengthen partnership between the
government and the non-governmental sector putting this equation on
solid foundation of trust and spirit to complement each other.
The Minister also appreciated the role of INGOs towards making
the registration process a success.
The Minister directed the Ministry that those INGOs who could
not secure approval during the registration process should be given
right to make appeal before the Ministry.
It was decided that details of approved and non-approved INGOs
along with their past projects would be placed on Ministry’s website
after finalization.
In another significant development regarding FIA’s efforts to
arrest Most Wanted Human Traffickers , it was informed during the
meeting that on the Minister’s directions, FIA with the help of
NADRA, had developed a system for the processing of information
received from multitude sources regarding the MWTs and had also put
in place a mechanism for real-time information sharing with the
relevant stakeholders and its field units.
It was informed that for the first time in the history of the
organization, comprehensive SOPs had been formulated with
technological support provided by NADRA to streamline and regulate
efforts being made by the agency against the most wanted
traffickers.
Besides, FIA is also preparing a database of all most wanted
traffickers that would enable the agency to have the complete
details of MWTs and take concrete steps for their arrests.
Moreover on Minister’s directions, FIA has established a
dedicated Human Trafficker cell within the headquarters mandated to
maintain and update database and coordinate with all relevant
agencies including NADRA, IMPASS, FBR, PTA, State Bank of Pakistan
and others.
FIA has also appointed focal persons in all provinces for
dealing with the MWTs cases of their respective zones.
It was further informed that FIA’s Inter Agency Team had been
constituted which would hold regular meeting after every two months
to review the progress into the arrests of MWTs along with redressal
of the issues
The Minister said that after having completed the process of
collecting information about MWT, all out efforts should be made to
apprehend these criminal.
Ch Nisar said that the assistance from provincial governments, civil armed forces and other law enforcement agencies should also be sought in this regard to finish the agenda at hand.
He said that red warrants should be issued against those most wanted traffickers who were out of the country.
