Interior Ministry allows 73 INGOs to operate in country

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): In the ongoing process of

registration of INGOs, the Interior Ministry has so far granted

approval to 73 INGOs allowing them to operate in country and

undertake various socio-economic projects.

As many as 23 INGOs have been refused permission in view of their past performance and projects or due to certain activities falling

outside their domain and stated purpose of their organization.

The decision was taken during high level meeting chaired by

Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan here on Thursday at Interior Ministry.

Cases of 20 INGOs have been deferred and would be decided

later on, said a press release.

The meeting convened especially to finalize the process of

registration of the INGOs was attended among others by Secretary

Interior, Advocate General, Chairman NADRA, Acting DG FIA and senior

officials of Ministry, NADRA and FIA.

The Interior Minister appreciated the efforts of INGO

Committee of the Ministry and concerned NADRA officials for their

tireless efforts to complete the registration process which has

taken place for the first time in history of the country, the Minister added.

Ch Nisar said that the registration of the INGOs was critical

vis-a-vis security of the state.

He said that framing rules for the INGOs and registering them

for the first time was a significant achievement which would not only

bring transparency in the entire system of working of various INGOs

in the country but would also strengthen partnership between the

government and the non-governmental sector putting this equation on

solid foundation of trust and spirit to complement each other.

The Minister also appreciated the role of INGOs towards making

the registration process a success.

The Minister directed the Ministry that those INGOs who could

not secure approval during the registration process should be given

right to make appeal before the Ministry.

It was decided that details of approved and non-approved INGOs

along with their past projects would be placed on Ministry’s website

after finalization.

In another significant development regarding FIA’s efforts to

arrest Most Wanted Human Traffickers , it was informed during the

meeting that on the Minister’s directions, FIA with the help of

NADRA, had developed a system for the processing of information

received from multitude sources regarding the MWTs and had also put

in place a mechanism for real-time information sharing with the

relevant stakeholders and its field units.

It was informed that for the first time in the history of the

organization, comprehensive SOPs had been formulated with

technological support provided by NADRA to streamline and regulate

efforts being made by the agency against the most wanted

traffickers.

Besides, FIA is also preparing a database of all most wanted

traffickers that would enable the agency to have the complete

details of MWTs and take concrete steps for their arrests.

Moreover on Minister’s directions, FIA has established a

dedicated Human Trafficker cell within the headquarters mandated to

maintain and update database and coordinate with all relevant

agencies including NADRA, IMPASS, FBR, PTA, State Bank of Pakistan

and others.

FIA has also appointed focal persons in all provinces for

dealing with the MWTs cases of their respective zones.

It was further informed that FIA’s Inter Agency Team had been

constituted which would hold regular meeting after every two months

to review the progress into the arrests of MWTs along with redressal

of the issues

The Minister said that after having completed the process of

collecting information about MWT, all out efforts should be made to

apprehend these criminal.

Ch Nisar said that the assistance from provincial governments, civil armed forces and other law enforcement agencies should also be sought in this regard to finish the agenda at hand.

He said that red warrants should be issued against those most wanted traffickers who were out of the country.